Highland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 45,000 Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $735,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,067.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $34,266.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum opened at $59.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

