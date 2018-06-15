Highland Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)

Highland Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 146,577 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Coherus Biosciences worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences opened at $15.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Lanfear sold 20,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $341,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

