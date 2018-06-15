Highland Capital Management LP Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Highland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Zogenix worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,750,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 85.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,119,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,776,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 622,668 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zogenix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 386,867 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZGNX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Zogenix opened at $44.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.76. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

