Highland Capital Management LP Increases Stake in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 569.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MEDNAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MEDNAX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph M. Calabro sold 22,186 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $1,002,807.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 332,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Clark sold 11,607 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $524,056.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,951.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

