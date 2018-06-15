Highland Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Highland Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,814 shares in the company, valued at $413,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 563.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.