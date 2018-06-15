Highland Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,410,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,943,000 after purchasing an additional 331,896 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $3,526,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.84, for a total value of $538,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,682 shares of company stock valued at $39,008,358. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $151.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

