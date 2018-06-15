Highland Capital Management LP Sells 3,476 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Highland Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of EnLink Midstream Partners worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,365,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 749,200 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

ENLK stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.67 and a beta of 2.15. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Partners Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.