HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $15.26 Million in Aetna (AET) Stock

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aetna (NYSE:AET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,000. Aetna comprises approximately 6.5% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AET. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,734,000. OZ Management LP increased its position in shares of Aetna by 1.9% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,511,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,460,000 after acquiring an additional 66,302 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Aetna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,279,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aetna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aetna by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,900,000 after acquiring an additional 987,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AET. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Aetna traded up $0.64, reaching $188.73, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 66,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,469. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $148.84 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

