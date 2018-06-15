HighVista Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO)

HighVista Strategies LLC cut its position in Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,564 shares during the quarter. Tribune Company Common Stock accounts for about 1.7% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Tribune Company Common Stock worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRCO. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,454,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 760,127 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in Tribune Company Common Stock by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tribune Company Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Company Common Stock alerts:

TRCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. 16,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,808. Tribune Company Common Stock has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.39. Tribune Company Common Stock had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $443.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tribune Company Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Tribune Company Common Stock Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Company Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.