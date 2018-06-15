Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,963,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,074,000 after purchasing an additional 297,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $123,069,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,072,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 632,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties traded up $0.04, hitting $48.86, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 9,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $180.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

