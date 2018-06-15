Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,736 Shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $34,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 580.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 217.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 355,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 243,707 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,154,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,673,000 after purchasing an additional 261,651 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,659 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,818,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide traded up $0.75, hitting $83.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 74,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $88.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.