Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Decreased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 221,900 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,159,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,360,000 after purchasing an additional 386,038 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,173,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

