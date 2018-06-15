Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £150.30 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 835 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.30 ($200.11).

Shares of LON:HSV traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 894.50 ($11.91). The company had a trading volume of 981,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve plc has a twelve month low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $4.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt downgraded Homeserve to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.65) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 855 ($11.38).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.