Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Homeserve (LON:HSV)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.65) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Homeserve to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Homeserve to an overweight rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.85) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 855 ($11.38).

Shares of HSV traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 894.50 ($11.91). The company had a trading volume of 981,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 52 week low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

In other news, insider Martin Bennett sold 425,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.65), for a total value of £3,727,036.25 ($4,962,103.91). Also, insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £887,000 ($1,180,934.63). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,690.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

