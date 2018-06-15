Homeserve (LON:HSV) Receives “sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.65) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Homeserve to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.85) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 855 ($11.38).

Homeserve traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06), reaching GBX 894.50 ($11.91), on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.34%.

In other Homeserve news, insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £887,000 ($1,180,934.63). Also, insider Martin Bennett sold 425,947 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.65), for a total value of £3,727,036.25 ($4,962,103.91). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60 shares of company stock worth $45,690.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

