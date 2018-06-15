Honeywell (HON) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell by 325.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

