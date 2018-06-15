Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) SVP Sells $47,750.00 in Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) SVP Anne Jacobsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $253,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,072. The company has a market cap of $560.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $142.89 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 44.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.