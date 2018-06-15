Insider Selling: Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $70,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 16th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 15th.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

