Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.33 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp traded down $0.20, reaching $31.53, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,520. The company has a market capitalization of $813.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Horizon Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 16th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 15th.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $100,507.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,861.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Blackhurst acquired 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $50,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,283.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,373 shares of company stock worth $530,533. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 115.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

