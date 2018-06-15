Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News headlines about Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Technology Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4766374754577 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,809. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,942.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine A. Sarsynski bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

