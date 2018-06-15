Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

HRL opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,823.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $515,770.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,498. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

