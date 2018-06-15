Insider Selling: Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Insider Sells 36,250 Shares of Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Davidson sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $643,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,897 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hortonworks alerts:

On Monday, May 14th, Scott Davidson sold 17,846 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $322,477.22.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Scott Davidson sold 17,846 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $321,406.46.

Hortonworks traded up $0.70, reaching $19.16, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hortonworks Inc has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hortonworks Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hortonworks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,645,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 283,149 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Hortonworks by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 434,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 149,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.