Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Group

Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.18. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,143,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,181,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 2,540,585 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,019,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after buying an additional 2,219,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after buying an additional 718,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after buying an additional 194,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

