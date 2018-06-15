Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Position Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,353 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 485,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 129,826 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 26,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $219,316.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,287.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 98,700 shares of company stock valued at $792,535. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Houston Wire & Cable opened at $8.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

