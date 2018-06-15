Hovde Group Increases Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Price Target to $36.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 7,200 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $197,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 1,571 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $43,249.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,862.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,785 shares of company stock valued at $391,004 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

