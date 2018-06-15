Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hoya Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hoya in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of Hoya opened at $57.87 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Hoya has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Hoya’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

About Hoya

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. It operates in two segments, Life Care and Information Technology. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

