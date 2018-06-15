Tracy S. Keogh Sells 117,276 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HP traded down $0.16, hitting $23.64, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 344,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,439. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in HP by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in HP by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in HP by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

