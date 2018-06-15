HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,247 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of HRT Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after buying an additional 2,356,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,499,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,183,000 after buying an additional 941,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,084,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,404,000 after buying an additional 424,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,378,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,219,409,000 after buying an additional 199,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,453,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,082,000 after buying an additional 234,920 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron traded down $2.47, reaching $124.04, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,215,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

