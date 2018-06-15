HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,340,000 after buying an additional 279,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,227,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 81.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,024,000 after acquiring an additional 465,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,331,000 after acquiring an additional 318,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 703,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,476,000 after acquiring an additional 158,260 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Leerink Swann increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

WellCare Health Plans opened at $239.82 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.25 and a twelve month high of $243.71.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.