Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) PT Set at €73.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €89.10 ($103.60) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.37 ($91.13).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA traded down €0.84 ($0.98), hitting €70.10 ($81.51), during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,748,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

