Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 5,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,381. PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond Portfolio has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $43.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

