Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 42,945 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 211.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Crocs worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crocs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 622.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.30. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Crocs had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Crocs announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $431.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.