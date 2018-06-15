Unum Group (UNM) Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Unum Group worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 271.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 181,566 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

