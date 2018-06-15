MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. 9,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,539. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivian Lopez-Blanco sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $647,745.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.