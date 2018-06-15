Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 25,319 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Antero Resources by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,163,000 after buying an additional 741,671 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources traded down $0.13, reaching $19.63, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 105,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,553. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $47,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

