Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Microchip Technology worth $29,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.80 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $439,310.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

