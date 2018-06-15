Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. Vetr cut shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

BlackBerry stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 244.40 and a beta of 1.18. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.88 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 43.46% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

