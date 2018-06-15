HSBC (HSBC) vs. BankUnited (BKU) Critical Comparison

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HSBC and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $53.82 billion 3.66 $9.77 billion N/A N/A BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.41 $614.27 million $2.65 16.52

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC N/A 4.13% 0.32% BankUnited 45.31% 11.16% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HSBC and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 10 3 0 2.23 BankUnited 1 5 7 0 2.46

HSBC currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 81.69%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $42.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.17%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than HSBC.

Summary

BankUnited beats HSBC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 87 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 89 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

