HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Press coverage about HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HTG Molecular Diagnostics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3517570599935 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics traded down $0.24, reaching $3.58, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 34,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,565. The firm has a market cap of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.80. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 338.96%. equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company's products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies.

