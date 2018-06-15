Hubbell Incorporated to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Hubbell in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.95 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBB. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Hubbell traded down $0.03, reaching $112.86, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,094,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hubbell by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hubbell by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 89,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.94%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

