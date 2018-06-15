HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $117.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.03 million. HubSpot reported sales of $89.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $491.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $495.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $607.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $584.36 million to $622.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In related news, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $2,952,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,876.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,110,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,793 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,374. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 390,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,125. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.49 and a beta of 1.98.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

