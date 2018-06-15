HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of HubSpot worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,779,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,053,000 after buying an additional 101,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 961,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 28.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 719,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 159,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.07.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,110,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $2,952,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,876.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,793 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot opened at $132.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

