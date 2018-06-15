Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0959 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $38,290.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00001455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003602 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00606459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00225598 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092971 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 185,767,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,435,766 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

