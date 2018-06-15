Hunting plc (HTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 746.78 ($9.94).

HTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.32) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 860 ($11.45) to GBX 880 ($11.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($9.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 710 ($9.45) to GBX 740 ($9.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on Hunting from GBX 816 ($10.86) to GBX 848 ($11.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Peter Rose sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £65,032 ($86,582.35). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,460 ($21,914.53).

HTG stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 765 ($10.19). 249,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 376.50 ($5.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.50 ($9.79).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

