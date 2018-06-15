Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. B. Riley started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $348,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 201.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

