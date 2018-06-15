Hyper (HYPER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyper has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hyper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002145 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005611 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Hyper Coin Profile

HYPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

