Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €174.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €174.00 ($202.33) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Monday, June 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €159.00 ($184.88) target price on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. equinet set a €164.00 ($190.70) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Commerzbank set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hypoport presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.92 ($192.93).

Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €168.40 ($195.81) on Monday. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €83.60 ($97.21) and a twelve month high of €164.00 ($190.70).

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales ? Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

