I.D. Systems (IDSY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

Headlines about I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. I.D. Systems earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.5193792577166 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of I.D. Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of I.D. Systems traded down $0.03, reaching $6.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,994. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. equities analysts forecast that I.D. Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Ehrman sold 62,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $388,504.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Adam Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 118,670 shares of company stock worth $708,237. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

