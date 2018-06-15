iBank Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,810.00 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. One iBank coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iBank has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. iBank has a market capitalization of $6,810.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001397 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002389 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,123.70 or 3.53413000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003453 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank (CRYPTO:IBANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

