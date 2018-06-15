Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $16.35 Million Holdings in Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Iberiabank worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iberiabank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iberiabank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,982,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,614,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Iberiabank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iberiabank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Iberiabank by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iberiabank traded up $0.20, hitting $80.75, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,081. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Iberiabank has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.71 million. Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Iberiabank will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Iberiabank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

